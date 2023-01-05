Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Purchases $53,878.72 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 80,416 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,878.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,679.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XOS Stock Up 45.2 %

Shares of XOSWW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 179,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,931. Xos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

