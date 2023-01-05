Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Purchases $53,878.72 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 80,416 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,878.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,679.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
XOS Stock Up 45.2 %
Shares of XOSWW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 179,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,931. Xos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOS (XOSWW)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.