xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00007874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $16,487.54 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

