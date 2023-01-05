Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

