ZClassic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.54 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $322,318.40 and $13.54 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00238069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00079307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.