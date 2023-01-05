Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $284,625.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $295,875.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $293,875.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 960,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,876. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.