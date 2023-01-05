Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $284,625.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $295,875.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $293,875.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 960,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,876. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,271,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after buying an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

