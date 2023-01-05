Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZRSEF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $334.30.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products, as well as medicines management services. It also operates stationary pharmacy shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.