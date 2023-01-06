1,765 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qualys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 316.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.