1,765 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qualys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 316.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.