3,190 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

