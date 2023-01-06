72,676 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,107,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.