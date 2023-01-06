AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$13.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.51-$3.55 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.55. 5,044,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after buying an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 231,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

