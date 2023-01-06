AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$13.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.51-$3.55 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.55. 5,044,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after buying an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 231,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.