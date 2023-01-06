AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.51-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$13.74 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.55. 5,042,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 231,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

