Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 420.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

