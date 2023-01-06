abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.03. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 329,058 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
