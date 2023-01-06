abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.03. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 329,058 shares.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

