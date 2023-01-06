Absolute Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

