Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.