Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Trading Down 4.8%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 1,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 57,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -45.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Absolute Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 78.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

