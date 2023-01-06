ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

