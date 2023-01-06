Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $70.17 million and $4.85 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041101 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018701 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00234857 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11489878 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $778,034.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.