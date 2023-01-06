Acala Token Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $72.30 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039534 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00236177 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11489878 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $778,034.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

