Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Down 13.6%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) traded down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 5,880 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

