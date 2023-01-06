Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 545.51% and a negative return on equity of 100.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.