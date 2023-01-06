Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS ATRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

