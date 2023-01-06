Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
About Adhera Therapeutics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.