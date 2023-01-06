Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007407 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and $1.05 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004508 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,312 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

