Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.26 on Monday. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15.
About Advaxis
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
