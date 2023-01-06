Aergo Market Capitalization Achieves $38.97 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $38.97 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

