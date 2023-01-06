Affiance Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

