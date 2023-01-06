African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 150508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

