Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.72. Agiliti shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 2,734 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Agiliti Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

