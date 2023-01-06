Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.84 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $1.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00109911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00197441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

