AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Up 1%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358.40 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 356.20 ($4.29). Approximately 209,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 305,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.80 ($4.25).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AJB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
AJ Bell Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3,238.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 356.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.31.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £366,000 ($440,963.86). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.30), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($76,935.65). Insiders purchased a total of 133 shares of company stock valued at $44,992 over the last three months.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
Featured Stories
