AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,798 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 298,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.