AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 42,352 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,875. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

