Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALK. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $45.28. 1,236,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,431. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

