Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after buying an additional 580,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

CCI opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

