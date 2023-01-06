Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.3% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 417.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 236,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190,894 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
