Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19,619.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $477.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $357.55 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.