Albion Financial Group UT Sells 8,361 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $261.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.08.
Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
