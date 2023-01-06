Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Shares Up 28.6%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 28.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 444,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 178,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Alianza Minerals Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Get Alianza Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alianza Minerals

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,698,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,462.41. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $49,625 in the last 90 days.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.