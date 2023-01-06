Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up to $25.31

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $26.50. Alkermes shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 17,642 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $27,688,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

