Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.24. 29,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,174,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Allakos Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 184.0% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,058,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

