Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $86,712.50 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Shares of ALGT opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $191.95.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.