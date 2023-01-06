Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $86,712.50 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALGT opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

