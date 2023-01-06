Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vertical Research currently has $128.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.11.

NYSE ALLE opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $129.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

