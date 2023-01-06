Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.58. 65,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

