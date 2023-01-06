Alley Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE NEE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 76,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,552. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.