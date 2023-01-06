Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 370 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 3.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Paychex by 114.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 111,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 47,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.60. 5,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,799. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

