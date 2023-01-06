Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.07

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.07 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.65). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 56.10 ($0.68), with a volume of 1,237,628 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Alliance Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The firm has a market cap of £320.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,915.00.
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.
