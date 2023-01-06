Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,494 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $154.26 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

