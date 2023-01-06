Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.65 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

