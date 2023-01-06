Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.