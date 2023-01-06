Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $140.75 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.